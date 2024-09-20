AGM 20/09/2024 Adjournment of the 39th Annual General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited held on 20th September 2024 at 02.30 p.m. the 39th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company stands adjourned to the same day in the next week i.e., Friday 27th September, 2024 at same time i.e 02:30. p.m. to be held through Physical. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 (LODR) Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Submission of Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of Adjourned 39th Annual General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)