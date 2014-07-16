iifl-logo
Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners Ltd Balance Sheet

Jul 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.28

4.28

4.28

4.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.55

-5.34

-5.29

-5.25

Net Worth

-1.27

-1.06

-1.01

-0.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0.55

0.53

0.49

0.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

-0.66

-0.52

-0.51

-0.57

Fixed Assets

0.18

0.2

0.22

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.09

0.07

0.04

Networking Capital

-0.85

-0.82

-0.8

-0.85

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.85

-0.82

-0.8

-0.86

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

-0.67

-0.53

-0.51

-0.56

