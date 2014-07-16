Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.28
4.28
4.28
4.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.55
-5.34
-5.29
-5.25
Net Worth
-1.27
-1.06
-1.01
-0.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0.55
0.53
0.49
0.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
-0.66
-0.52
-0.51
-0.57
Fixed Assets
0.18
0.2
0.22
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.09
0.07
0.04
Networking Capital
-0.85
-0.82
-0.8
-0.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.85
-0.82
-0.8
-0.86
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-0.67
-0.53
-0.51
-0.56
