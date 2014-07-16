Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.06
-0.88
-0.09
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
0.02
0.02
0.02
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.05
-0.85
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.1
0
-1.73
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.29
Free cash flow
-0.1
0
-1.73
0.19
Equity raised
-10.57
-10.49
-8.78
-8.59
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.02
0.88
0.78
0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.66
-9.62
-9.73
-8.01
