Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0.31
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
27.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.28
As % of sales
0
0
0
89.71
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
8.45
Other costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.04
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
30.99
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.04
-0.06
-0.09
OPM
0
0
0
-29.17
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
-0.79
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.06
-0.88
-0.09
Taxes
0.02
0.02
0.02
0
Tax rate
-27.9
-36.82
-2.92
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.04
-0.85
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
-0.04
-0.85
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
36.26
-95.31
833.47
-3,546.71
NPM
0
0
0
-29.17
