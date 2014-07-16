iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.1
(4.76%)
Jul 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0.31

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

27.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.28

As % of sales

0

0

0

89.71

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

8.45

Other costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.04

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

30.99

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.04

-0.06

-0.09

OPM

0

0

0

-29.17

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

-0.79

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.06

-0.88

-0.09

Taxes

0.02

0.02

0.02

0

Tax rate

-27.9

-36.82

-2.92

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.04

-0.85

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

-0.04

-0.85

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

36.26

-95.31

833.47

-3,546.71

NPM

0

0

0

-29.17

Rajendra Cater. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.