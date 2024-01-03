Rajputana Stainless Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.46
34.46
34.46
34.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.81
46.71
36.25
27.93
Net Worth
112.27
81.17
70.71
62.39
Minority Interest
Debt
79.85
79.82
91.85
72.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.96
7.01
8.11
7.76
Total Liabilities
199.08
168
170.67
142.99
Fixed Assets
70.49
68.2
57.82
57.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
4.94
3.78
1.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.63
0.62
Networking Capital
119.03
87.69
108.41
83.16
Inventories
104.19
88.05
112.67
109.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
89.5
106.69
87.26
53.27
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
50.37
22.28
29.25
30.77
Sundry Creditors
-103.35
-97.54
-106.74
-97.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-21.68
-31.79
-14.03
-13.71
Cash
9.37
7.18
0.02
0.06
Total Assets
199.08
168.01
170.66
142.99
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.