Rajputana Stainless Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,212.45
|43.04
|3,10,144.7
|757
|0.28
|31,217
|340.94
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
196.65
|16.78
|2,63,282.39
|3,822.01
|1.71
|35,219.38
|133.1
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,167.05
|28.69
|1,26,271.61
|672.53
|0.16
|13,559.05
|515.48
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
155.6
|22.99
|68,360.19
|441.7
|0.97
|27,371.39
|135.51
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
755.5
|23.31
|64,543.81
|665.85
|0.38
|10,632.35
|210.4
No Record Found
