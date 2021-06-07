Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
20.58
20.58
4.12
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.85
2.87
19.31
19.24
Net Worth
23.43
23.45
23.43
23.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.43
23.45
23.43
23.4
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.92
22.93
22.79
22.86
Inventories
0
0
0.22
0
Inventory Days
0
2.43
0
Sundry Debtors
10.7
21.98
16.22
22.01
Debtor Days
1,363.22
179.45
252.73
Other Current Assets
12.61
12.44
12.01
13.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-10.85
-5.27
-12.19
Creditor Days
672.93
58.3
139.97
Other Current Liabilities
-0.38
-0.64
-0.39
-0.04
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.17
0.05
Total Assets
23.44
23.43
23.44
23.39
