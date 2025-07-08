Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.5
Day's High₹0.49
Day's Low₹0.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
20.58
20.58
4.12
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.85
2.87
19.31
19.24
Net Worth
23.43
23.45
23.43
23.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
5.88
32.98
31.78
24.08
yoy growth (%)
-82.16
3.78
31.96
53,428.12
Raw materials
-5.76
-32.69
-31.25
-23.93
As % of sales
97.95
99.11
98.33
99.38
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.02
0.09
0.12
0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.06
Working capital
-0.01
0.03
0.14
19.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.16
3.78
31.96
53,428.12
Op profit growth
59.55
1.96
-48.9
1,548.82
EBIT growth
-70.25
-18.45
-42
1,648.23
Net profit growth
-69.48
-20.02
-40.73
1,820.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Alok Ray
Independent Director
Rakhi Upadhyay
Managing Director
Suresh Kumar Aggarwal
Independent Director
Inus Shaikh Irshad
Independent Director
Ketan Shivajirao Mulay
Company Secretary
Charu Mahara
E-26 Ground Floor Gali No 17,
Madhu Vihar IP Extention,
Delhi - 110092
Tel: -
Website: http://www.icvlchemicals.com
Email: icvlchemicals@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
The Company was incorporated on 2nd March, 2011 with the name and style of ICVL CHEMICALS LIMITED under the Companies Act, 1956. It obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 9, 20...
Reports by Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd
