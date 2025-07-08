iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Share Price Live

0.49
(0.00%)
Jun 7, 2021|03:46:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.49
  • Day's High0.49
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.49
  • Day's Low0.49
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.49

Prev. Close

0.49

Turnover(Lac.)

3.5

Day's High

0.49

Day's Low

0.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.13

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:02 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

20.58

20.58

4.12

4.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.85

2.87

19.31

19.24

Net Worth

23.43

23.45

23.43

23.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

5.88

32.98

31.78

24.08

yoy growth (%)

-82.16

3.78

31.96

53,428.12

Raw materials

-5.76

-32.69

-31.25

-23.93

As % of sales

97.95

99.11

98.33

99.38

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.1

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.02

0.09

0.12

0.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.06

Working capital

-0.01

0.03

0.14

19.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.16

3.78

31.96

53,428.12

Op profit growth

59.55

1.96

-48.9

1,548.82

EBIT growth

-70.25

-18.45

-42

1,648.23

Net profit growth

-69.48

-20.02

-40.73

1,820.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Alok Ray

Independent Director

Rakhi Upadhyay

Managing Director

Suresh Kumar Aggarwal

Independent Director

Inus Shaikh Irshad

Independent Director

Ketan Shivajirao Mulay

Company Secretary

Charu Mahara

Registered Office

E-26 Ground Floor Gali No 17,

Madhu Vihar IP Extention,

Delhi - 110092

Tel: -

Website: http://www.icvlchemicals.com

Email: icvlchemicals@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

The Company was incorporated on 2nd March, 2011 with the name and style of ICVL CHEMICALS LIMITED under the Companies Act, 1956. It obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 9, 20...
Read More

Reports by Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd is ₹10.08 Cr. as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 0.43 as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the CAGR of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd?

Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -52.73%, 3 Years at -52.25%, 1 Year at -19.67%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.