Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated on 2nd March, 2011 with the name and style of ICVL CHEMICALS LIMITED under the Companies Act, 1956. It obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 9, 2011. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement under Section 391 to 394 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, there was demerger of Chemical Division of Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited with the target Company. The Scheme of Demerger was sanctioned and approved by the Honble High Court of judicature at Mumbai on December 16, 2011. The above scheme became effective upon filing of the Order with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai, on January 20, 2012.The name of the Company was changed from ICVL Chemicals Limited to Ram Minerals and Chemicals Limited with effect from 10th April 2015.