|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
5.88
32.98
31.78
24.08
yoy growth (%)
-82.16
3.78
31.96
53,428.12
Raw materials
-5.76
-32.69
-31.25
-23.93
As % of sales
97.95
99.11
98.33
99.38
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
2.19
0.39
0.32
0.44
Other costs
-0.4
-0.42
-0.68
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.89
1.28
2.14
2.23
Operating profit
-0.41
-0.25
-0.25
-0.49
OPM
-7.03
-0.78
-0.8
-2.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.44
0.35
0.37
0.7
Profit before tax
0.02
0.09
0.12
0.21
Taxes
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.06
Tax rate
-29.12
-30.9
-29.27
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.06
0.08
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.06
0.08
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-69.48
-20.02
-40.73
1,820.2
NPM
0.35
0.2
0.27
0.6
