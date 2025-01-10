Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.4
0.39
0.37
0.33
Net Worth
5.52
5.51
5.49
5.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0.31
0.34
0.15
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Total Liabilities
5.87
5.89
5.68
5.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.16
-0.12
-0.18
-0.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
1.19
1.21
1.18
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.19
-1.31
-1.39
-1.62
Cash
0.15
0.11
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
-1.01
-0.01
-0.15
-0.39
