Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

3.32
(-1.78%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.12

5.12

5.12

5.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.4

0.39

0.37

0.33

Net Worth

5.52

5.51

5.49

5.45

Minority Interest

Debt

0.31

0.34

0.15

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Total Liabilities

5.87

5.89

5.68

5.49

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.16

-0.12

-0.18

-0.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

1.19

1.21

1.18

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.19

-1.31

-1.39

-1.62

Cash

0.15

0.11

0.02

0.04

Total Assets

-1.01

-0.01

-0.15

-0.39

