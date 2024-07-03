iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd Share Price

3.72
(1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.72
  • Day's High3.72
  • 52 Wk High3.65
  • Prev. Close3.65
  • Day's Low3.72
  • 52 Wk Low 0.81
  • Turnover (lac)2.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.72

Prev. Close

3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2.53

Day's High

3.72

Day's Low

3.72

52 Week's High

3.65

52 Week's Low

0.81

Book Value

1.07

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.12

5.12

5.12

5.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.4

0.39

0.37

0.33

Net Worth

5.52

5.51

5.49

5.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.17

-3.42

0.89

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Pradip Saremal Jain

Director

Kishor Sen

Additional Director

Harsha Bhanshali

Additional Director

Nitin Parmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachna Jajoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd

Summary

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd (RLFL), was incorporated on 2nd February, 1993 as Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Private Limited at Gujarat. On 3rd January 1996, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of the Companies. The Company was promoted by Shri Rameshchandra M Patel and Shri Yogeshkumar N Joshi, the main activity of the Company is Hire Purchase, Bill Discounting, Investments and Inter corporate Deposits.The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to the Income Recognition, Accounting Standards, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial (Non Deposit taking non-systematicAccepting or Holding) Companies Prudential Norms (Reserve Bank) Directions -2007. The Hire-purchase is a Hire-purchase as a type of installment credit under which the hire-purchaser(hirer) agrees to take the goods on hire at a stated rental with an option to purchase. The Company provides financial assistance in the form of Loans (secured and unsecured) to bodies corporate.The total funds required for the above activity are amounting to Rs. 511 lacs. To over come the above expenses, the Company came out with a Public Issue in August, 2006 of 24,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par, aggregating to Rs. 242 Lacs, and the remaining 269 Lacs was contributed by the Promoters.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd share price today?

The Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd is ₹19.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd is 0 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd is ₹0.81 and ₹3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd?

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.60%, 3 Years at 77.74%, 1 Year at 288.30%, 6 Month at 196.75%, 3 Month at 37.22% and 1 Month at 48.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.50 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 88.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.