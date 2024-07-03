Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.72
Prev. Close₹3.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.53
Day's High₹3.72
Day's Low₹3.72
52 Week's High₹3.65
52 Week's Low₹0.81
Book Value₹1.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.4
0.39
0.37
0.33
Net Worth
5.52
5.51
5.49
5.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.17
-3.42
0.89
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Pradip Saremal Jain
Director
Kishor Sen
Additional Director
Harsha Bhanshali
Additional Director
Nitin Parmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachna Jajoo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd
Summary
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd (RLFL), was incorporated on 2nd February, 1993 as Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Private Limited at Gujarat. On 3rd January 1996, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of the Companies. The Company was promoted by Shri Rameshchandra M Patel and Shri Yogeshkumar N Joshi, the main activity of the Company is Hire Purchase, Bill Discounting, Investments and Inter corporate Deposits.The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to the Income Recognition, Accounting Standards, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial (Non Deposit taking non-systematicAccepting or Holding) Companies Prudential Norms (Reserve Bank) Directions -2007. The Hire-purchase is a Hire-purchase as a type of installment credit under which the hire-purchaser(hirer) agrees to take the goods on hire at a stated rental with an option to purchase. The Company provides financial assistance in the form of Loans (secured and unsecured) to bodies corporate.The total funds required for the above activity are amounting to Rs. 511 lacs. To over come the above expenses, the Company came out with a Public Issue in August, 2006 of 24,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par, aggregating to Rs. 242 Lacs, and the remaining 269 Lacs was contributed by the Promoters.
The Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd is ₹19.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd is 0 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd is ₹0.81 and ₹3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.60%, 3 Years at 77.74%, 1 Year at 288.30%, 6 Month at 196.75%, 3 Month at 37.22% and 1 Month at 48.98%.
