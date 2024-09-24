AGM 23/09/2024 Proceeding/Outcome of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Read less.. Consolidated Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report of 31st AGM of the Company held on Monday, 23rd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Clarification on Delayed submission of Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)