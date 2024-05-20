To

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Limited., which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income) and Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Ind AS financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view inconformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,

("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no Key Audit Matters Reportable as per SA 701 issued by ICAI.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management

Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements, or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the

Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matter specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the rder.

2. As required under provisions of section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief where necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes of Equity dealt with this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss comply with the Ind AS specified in section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, referred to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statement except as provided in Annexure

"A". ii) The Company did not have any long-term and derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024. iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ltimate Beneficiaries;

v) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vi) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

vii) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For J Singh & Associates Chartered Accountant SD/- Amit J Joshi Partner M.No.120022 Place: Ahmedabad PCS No.24248 Date: 20/05/2024 UDIN: 24120022BKAVAI5289

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF RAMCHANDRA LEASING AND FINANCE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and Explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipments:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

c) These fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. According to a programme of phased verification, which is in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the Programme, the fixed assets have been physically verified by management during the year and no Material Discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and in the basis of our examination of the records of the company the title deeds of immovable properties are in the name of the company.

e) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company

f) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

ii. The Company is in Business of Providing Non- Banking Finance Services So there is no physical inventory at the end of the year. Therefore, the requirement of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the company.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 201 with respect to loans and investments made.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of sections 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under apply. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, for any activities conducted/services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

a) The company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, GST, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, GST, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute viii. Based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to financial institutions, banks or Government. The company has not issued any debentures as at the balance sheet date.

ix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). The Moneys raised by way of term loan were applied for the purpose for which those are raised.

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such cases by the Management.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has paid\provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of Section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013. xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards; xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and accordingly paragraph 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The company is covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the company. Therefore, the company is required to appoint any internal auditor. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the order are applicable to the Company. The company has complied with the same

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has registered as required, under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xx. The company has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. It is rightfully registered.

xxi. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

xxii. The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year

xxiii. There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

xxiv. On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xxv. There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the

Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xxvi. The company has not made investments in the subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF RAMCHANDRA LEASING AND FINANCE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024. Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirement section of our report of even date.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of RAMCHANDRA LEASING AND FINANCE LIMITED (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 based on the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material mis-statement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.