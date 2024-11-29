Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for fund raising by way of private placement. Update on Outcome Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 04th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report Audit Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Other Business Matters. A copy of the above Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed for your information and record The result will be uploaded on the website of the Company. The time of commencement of the Board Meeting was 06:30 P.M. and the time of conclusion was 07:00 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To decide the day date time and venue of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and thereby approve the draft Notice for calling the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Approval of Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Appointment of M/s. Harsh M Jain & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for E-Voting at the Annual General Meeting. 4. Closure of Share Transfer Book and Register of Members for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 5. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 30th August, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1.The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), 2.The Notice for calling 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which will be held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. 3.Approval of Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 4.Appointment of M/s. Harsh M Jain & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Scrutinizer for E-Voting at the Annual General Meeting. 5.The Share Transfer Book and Register of Members will be closed from 18th September, 2024 (Wednesday) till 23rd September, 2024 (Monday) (both days included) for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. As informed vide our letter dated June 28 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all Designated Persons from July 1 2024 shall continue to remain closed till completion of 48 hours after the financial results are uploaded online on the portal of the Stock Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The result will be uploaded on the website of the Company. The time of commencement of the Board Meeting was 06:15 P.M. and the time of conclusion was 06:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Director of Ramchandra Leasing and Financing Limited is scheduled on Wednesday 24th April 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. As informed vide our letter dated March 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all Designated Persons from April 1 2024 shall continue to remain closed till completion of 48 hours after the financial results are uploaded online on the portal of the Stock Exchanges. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 20th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024, and Auditors Report thereon and declaration of unmodified opinion of Auditor pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and extract of the same to be published in the newspapers, pursuant to Regulations 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Appointment of Ms. Aditi Garg (M. No. A55285) as Company Secretary. We wish to inform you that the Board of directors have appointed Ms. Aditi Garg (M. No. A55285) as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 20th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Director of Ramchandra Leasing and Financing Limited is scheduled on Wednesday 24th April 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. Close the Bank Account with ICICI Bank. 2. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 24th April, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Close the Bank Account with ICICI Bank. 2. Appointment of M/s. Nuren Lodaya & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Director at their meeting on Wednesday, 24th April, 2014 have appointed M/s. Nuren Lodaya & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Statement along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended 30th December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. As informed vide our letter dated December 29 2023 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all Designated Persons from January 01 2024 shall continue to remain closed till completion of 48 hours after the financial results are uploaded online on the portal of the Stock Exchanges. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 30, 2023 along with Limited Review Report Audit Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. To shift the Registered Office of the Company outside the State, subject to approval of Statutory Authorities and further approval of Shareholders. A copy of the above Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed for your information and record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

