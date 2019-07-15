This is to inform that the Register of members will be remain closed from Tuesday September 24 2024 to Monday September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to be held on Monday September 30 2024 at 2:.00 P.M. The Annual General Meeting will be conducted through video conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visuals Means (OAVM).