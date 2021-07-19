Ramsarup Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
35.08
35.08
35.08
35.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
22.5
Reserves
-4,868.82
-4,832.84
-4,793.16
-4,425.12
Net Worth
-4,833.74
-4,797.76
-4,758.08
-4,367.54
Minority Interest
Debt
4,617.86
4,614.39
4,609.9
4,580.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-215.88
-183.37
-148.18
212.77
Fixed Assets
1,334.72
1,366.69
1,399.96
1,436.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1,552.21
-1,552.13
-1,550.66
-1,224.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
1.06
Debtor Days
0
0
0
5,52,714.28
Other Current Assets
16.75
16.61
16.15
339.82
Sundry Creditors
-32.74
-32.74
-32.74
-32.87
Creditor Days
0
0
0
1,71,39,357.14
Other Current Liabilities
-1,536.22
-1,536
-1,534.07
-1,532.71
Cash
1.6
1.98
2.51
1.39
Total Assets
-215.89
-183.38
-148.19
212.76
