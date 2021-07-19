iifl-logo
Ramsarup Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.3
(-3.70%)
Jul 19, 2021|02:54:35 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

35.08

35.08

35.08

35.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

22.5

Reserves

-4,868.82

-4,832.84

-4,793.16

-4,425.12

Net Worth

-4,833.74

-4,797.76

-4,758.08

-4,367.54

Minority Interest

Debt

4,617.86

4,614.39

4,609.9

4,580.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-215.88

-183.37

-148.18

212.77

Fixed Assets

1,334.72

1,366.69

1,399.96

1,436.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.08

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1,552.21

-1,552.13

-1,550.66

-1,224.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

1.06

Debtor Days

0

0

0

5,52,714.28

Other Current Assets

16.75

16.61

16.15

339.82

Sundry Creditors

-32.74

-32.74

-32.74

-32.87

Creditor Days

0

0

0

1,71,39,357.14

Other Current Liabilities

-1,536.22

-1,536

-1,534.07

-1,532.71

Cash

1.6

1.98

2.51

1.39

Total Assets

-215.89

-183.38

-148.19

212.76

