Ramsarup Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.3
(-3.70%)
Jul 19, 2021|02:54:35 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-99.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

2,585.71

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.17

-0.17

-0.22

As % of sales

0

0

0

31,428.57

Other costs

-1.71

-4.75

-6.02

-2.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

3,02,500

Operating profit

-1.88

-4.92

-6.19

-2.35

OPM

0

0

0

-3,36,414.28

Depreciation

-31.97

-33.26

-36.1

-38.53

Interest expense

-2.15

-1.56

-0.58

0

Other income

0.03

0.07

0.33

4.59

Profit before tax

-35.98

-39.67

-42.55

-36.3

Taxes

0

0

0

-5.64

Tax rate

0

0

0

15.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-35.98

-39.67

-42.55

-41.94

Exceptional items

0

0

-325.47

-3,064.44

Net profit

-35.98

-39.67

-368.03

-3,106.38

yoy growth (%)

-9.31

-89.21

-88.15

7,238.54

NPM

0

0

0

-44,37,69,314.28

