Ramsarup Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-35.98
-39.67
-42.55
-36.3
Depreciation
-31.97
-33.26
-36.1
-38.53
Tax paid
0
0
0
-5.64
Working capital
-0.44
-2
-3.58
-226.15
Other operating items
Operating
-68.4
-74.94
-82.24
-306.62
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-68.4
-74.93
-82.25
-306.61
Equity raised
-9,665.67
-9,586.32
-8,872.74
-2,586.04
Investing
-0.08
0.08
0
-0.23
Financing
5,443.03
5,314.89
5,280.81
2,840.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4,291.13
-4,346.28
-3,674.18
-52.62
