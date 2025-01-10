Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.8
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.92
2.96
0.95
0
Net Worth
4.72
3.01
1
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
2.01
2.28
3.58
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.73
5.29
4.58
0.05
Fixed Assets
0.21
0.27
0.2
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.04
0.01
0
Networking Capital
6.11
4.79
4.24
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.24
5.93
5.8
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.53
0.56
0.6
0
Sundry Creditors
-1.33
-1.26
-1.7
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.33
-0.44
-0.46
0
Cash
0.34
0.19
0.12
0.05
Total Assets
6.73
5.29
4.57
0.05
