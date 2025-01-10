iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

58.51
(-4.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.8

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.92

2.96

0.95

0

Net Worth

4.72

3.01

1

0.05

Minority Interest

Debt

2.01

2.28

3.58

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.73

5.29

4.58

0.05

Fixed Assets

0.21

0.27

0.2

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.04

0.01

0

Networking Capital

6.11

4.79

4.24

0

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.24

5.93

5.8

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.53

0.56

0.6

0

Sundry Creditors

-1.33

-1.26

-1.7

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.33

-0.44

-0.46

0

Cash

0.34

0.19

0.12

0.05

Total Assets

6.73

5.29

4.57

0.05

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.