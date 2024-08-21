Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹62.05
Prev. Close₹63
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.93
Day's High₹62.05
Day's Low₹61.1
52 Week's High₹108.15
52 Week's Low₹53.05
Book Value₹34.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.29
P/E13.4
EPS4.7
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.8
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.92
2.96
0.95
0
Net Worth
4.72
3.01
1
0.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd
Summary
Founded in 2005 as a proprietorship firm by visionary promoter, Mr. Narayan Agarwal who began his journey with a strategic entry into the emerging road transportation sector. Over the years, bolstered by experience, customer trust, and relationship-building, the proprietor along with other promoters took a bold step to establish Rapid Multimodal Logistic Private Limited.Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 04, 2020, as Rapid Multimodal Logistics Private Limited Vide Certificate of Incorporation Dated July 04, 2020, issued by the Registrar Of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Their services expanded to encompass various transportation modes, from road, coastal as well as rail. The incorporation of Company in July 2020 has marked a shift towards a comprehensive multimodal approach, with operations commencing in July 2021, as strategic movement. The Chennai based company is engaged in providing one-stop logistical solution to clients. The Company provide logistics solution to manufacturers/traders to transport raw materials or finished goods. They are involved in management and coordination of movement of raw materials or finished goods throughout the supply ch
Read More
The Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd is ₹23.29 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd is 13.4 and 1.82 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd is ₹53.05 and ₹108.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -43.48%, 3 Month at -6.59% and 1 Month at -6.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.