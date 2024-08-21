iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd Share Price

61.1
(-3.02%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.05
  • Day's High62.05
  • 52 Wk High108.15
  • Prev. Close63
  • Day's Low61.1
  • 52 Wk Low 53.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.93
  • P/E13.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.65
  • EPS4.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

62.05

Prev. Close

63

Turnover(Lac.)

2.93

Day's High

62.05

Day's Low

61.1

52 Week's High

108.15

52 Week's Low

53.05

Book Value

34.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.29

P/E

13.4

EPS

4.7

Divi. Yield

0

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:56 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.46%

Non-Promoter- 26.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.8

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.92

2.96

0.95

0

Net Worth

4.72

3.01

1

0.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd

Summary

Founded in 2005 as a proprietorship firm by visionary promoter, Mr. Narayan Agarwal who began his journey with a strategic entry into the emerging road transportation sector. Over the years, bolstered by experience, customer trust, and relationship-building, the proprietor along with other promoters took a bold step to establish Rapid Multimodal Logistic Private Limited.Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 04, 2020, as Rapid Multimodal Logistics Private Limited Vide Certificate of Incorporation Dated July 04, 2020, issued by the Registrar Of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Their services expanded to encompass various transportation modes, from road, coastal as well as rail. The incorporation of Company in July 2020 has marked a shift towards a comprehensive multimodal approach, with operations commencing in July 2021, as strategic movement. The Chennai based company is engaged in providing one-stop logistical solution to clients. The Company provide logistics solution to manufacturers/traders to transport raw materials or finished goods. They are involved in management and coordination of movement of raw materials or finished goods throughout the supply ch
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd is ₹23.29 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd is 13.4 and 1.82 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd is ₹53.05 and ₹108.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd?

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -43.48%, 3 Month at -6.59% and 1 Month at -6.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.