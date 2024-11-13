iifl-logo-icon 1
Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow for the same period. 2. Resignation of Varsha Jhanwar from the position of Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f 13th November, 2024. 3. Appointment of Neha Shukla as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f 13th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

