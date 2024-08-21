Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd Summary

Founded in 2005 as a proprietorship firm by visionary promoter, Mr. Narayan Agarwal who began his journey with a strategic entry into the emerging road transportation sector. Over the years, bolstered by experience, customer trust, and relationship-building, the proprietor along with other promoters took a bold step to establish Rapid Multimodal Logistic Private Limited.Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 04, 2020, as Rapid Multimodal Logistics Private Limited Vide Certificate of Incorporation Dated July 04, 2020, issued by the Registrar Of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Rapid Multimodal Logistics Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Their services expanded to encompass various transportation modes, from road, coastal as well as rail. The incorporation of Company in July 2020 has marked a shift towards a comprehensive multimodal approach, with operations commencing in July 2021, as strategic movement. The Chennai based company is engaged in providing one-stop logistical solution to clients. The Company provide logistics solution to manufacturers/traders to transport raw materials or finished goods. They are involved in management and coordination of movement of raw materials or finished goods throughout the supply chain, from the point of origin to the destination. They provide single as well as multimodal transportation services involving the coordinated use of multiple modes of transportation such as road, rail, sea within a single, integrated supply chain to optimize efficiency and meet the requirements of shipments. Right from shipment planning, Route Optimization, Carrier Selection, Documentation, Containerization, Tracking and to Communication and Coordination, Last-Mile Delivery, Performance Evaluation, the Company encompass a diverse range of industries, including but not limited to Glass, Plywood, Paper, Edible oil, Gypsum boards, Iron & Steel, Scraps, Tiles, Sanitary, Liquor industry.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 10,11,200 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.