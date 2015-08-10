Rashel Agrotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
9.58
9.58
9.58
9.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
-0.67
-0.67
-0.67
Net Worth
8.91
8.91
8.91
8.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.91
8.91
8.92
8.92
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.84
3.58
4.75
2.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6
5.21
4.13
6.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0.03
Inventory Days
0
0
0
2.59
Sundry Debtors
2.74
0.61
0.06
2.26
Debtor Days
214.28
126.95
10.67
195.68
Other Current Assets
3.48
4.81
4.23
4.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-0.19
-0.15
-0.4
Creditor Days
15.64
39.54
26.69
34.63
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0
Cash
0.04
0.09
0.02
0.07
Total Assets
8.91
8.91
8.93
8.92
