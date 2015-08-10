iifl-logo-icon 1
Rashel Agrotech Ltd Balance Sheet

0.88
(3.53%)
Aug 10, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

9.58

9.58

9.58

9.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

-0.67

-0.67

-0.67

Net Worth

8.91

8.91

8.91

8.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.91

8.91

8.92

8.92

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.84

3.58

4.75

2.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6

5.21

4.13

6.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0.03

Inventory Days

0

0

0

2.59

Sundry Debtors

2.74

0.61

0.06

2.26

Debtor Days

214.28

126.95

10.67

195.68

Other Current Assets

3.48

4.81

4.23

4.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-0.19

-0.15

-0.4

Creditor Days

15.64

39.54

26.69

34.63

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0

Cash

0.04

0.09

0.02

0.07

Total Assets

8.91

8.91

8.93

8.92

