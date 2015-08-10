Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
1.62
4.66
1.75
2.05
yoy growth (%)
-65.16
166.12
-14.5
-51.34
Raw materials
-1.51
-4.59
-1.69
-1.96
As % of sales
93.32
98.43
96.42
95.62
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales
2.19
0.79
3.08
2.87
Other costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.71
1.19
2.96
3.63
Operating profit
0
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
OPM
-0.23
-0.42
-2.47
-2.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.02
0.05
0.06
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-33.25
-31.48
-31
-23.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-38.49
-41.32
-65.43
37.95
NPM
0.12
0.06
0.31
0.78
