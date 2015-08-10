iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rashel Agrotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.88
(3.53%)
Aug 10, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rashel Agrotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

1.62

4.66

1.75

2.05

yoy growth (%)

-65.16

166.12

-14.5

-51.34

Raw materials

-1.51

-4.59

-1.69

-1.96

As % of sales

93.32

98.43

96.42

95.62

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales

2.19

0.79

3.08

2.87

Other costs

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.71

1.19

2.96

3.63

Operating profit

0

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

OPM

-0.23

-0.42

-2.47

-2.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.02

0.05

0.06

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-33.25

-31.48

-31

-23.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-38.49

-41.32

-65.43

37.95

NPM

0.12

0.06

0.31

0.78

Rashel Agrotech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rashel Agrotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.