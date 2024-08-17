SectorTrading
Open₹0.81
Prev. Close₹0.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹0.88
Day's Low₹0.81
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
9.58
9.58
9.58
9.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
-0.67
-0.67
-0.67
Net Worth
8.91
8.91
8.91
8.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
1.62
4.66
1.75
2.05
yoy growth (%)
-65.16
166.12
-14.5
-51.34
Raw materials
-1.51
-4.59
-1.69
-1.96
As % of sales
93.32
98.43
96.42
95.62
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0.02
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.08
0.57
-6.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
166.12
-14.5
-51.34
Op profit growth
-54.62
-1.25
120.23
EBIT growth
-40.91
-61.77
80.81
Net profit growth
-41.32
-65.43
37.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sathish Karmalkar
Director
Ramavtar Kankani
Director
Prem Ratan Bhutra
Director
Pradeep Mardhekar
Director
Anjali Bhande
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Rashel Agrotech Limited was incorporated in the year 1995. The company trades in agriculture products, primarily rice, in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
