Rashel Agrotech Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report at "Annexure – C".

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement entered with the BSE, a separate Report on Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company, together with a Certificate from the Company’s Auditors confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

Further, as per Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement entered with the BSE, CEO/CFO Certification confirming the correctness of the financial statements, adequacy of the internal control measures and reporting of matters to the Audit Committee forms an integral part of this Report as "Annexure-D".

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES :

There is no employee covered pursuant to provisions of section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended vide Notification no. GSR 839 (c) dated 25/10/2000.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment at workplace and the same is hosted on the www.rashelagrotech.com website of the company. All employees including trainees are covered under this policy.

The following is the summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the current financial year.

Number of Complaints received: Nil Number of Complaints disposed off: Nil

STATEMENT PURSUANT TO LISTING AGREEMENTS

The company’s shares are listed with The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Your Company has paid the respective Annual Listing fees up to date and there are no arrears.

ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE:

Details of Energy, conservation research and development activities undertaken by the Company along with the information in accordance with provisions of Section 217(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in respect of Board of Directors), Rules, 1998 is given in the Annexure

APPOINTMENT POLICY

The Appointment Policy for Independent Directors, Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Executives will be as under-

A. Independent Directors:

Independent Directors will be appointed based on the criteria mentioned under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, rules made thereunder & Listing Agreements entered with Stock Exchanges.

B. Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

KMP will be appointed by the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company, based on qualifications, experience and exposure in the prescribed field. Removal of the KMP will also be done by the resolution of Board of Directors of the Company. Appointment/ Removal will be in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, rules made thereunder and Listing Agreements entered with Stock Exchanges.

C. Senior Executives:

Senior Executive will be appointed by the Chairman and the Managing Director and/or Executive Director of the Company based on their qualifications, experience and exposure. Removal of the Senior Executives will also be by Chairman, Managing Director and/or Executive Director. Further, appointment and removal will be noted by the Board as required under clause 8(3) of Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors take the opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the excellent assistance and co-operation received from their Bankers, Customers etc. Your Directors also thank all the shareholders for their continued support and all the employees of the Company for their valuable services during the year.