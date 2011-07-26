iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

13.67
(1.94%)
Jul 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.82

-4.89

-4.8

-2.6

Net Worth

-9.57

-4.64

-4.55

-2.35

Minority Interest

Debt

35.85

36.04

36.54

35.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.9

0.14

0

0

Total Liabilities

27.18

31.54

31.99

33.26

Fixed Assets

17.81

20.18

22.65

26.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9

10.68

9.05

6.79

Inventories

8.41

9.89

7.26

6.66

Inventory Days

686.17

494.55

653.02

Sundry Debtors

1.12

1.6

1.16

1

Debtor Days

91.38

80

104.34

Other Current Assets

2

2.41

4.07

2.33

Sundry Creditors

-2.31

-3.06

-3.15

-2.93

Creditor Days

188.47

153.01

283.33

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.16

-0.29

-0.27

Cash

0.37

0.67

0.29

0.29

Total Assets

27.18

31.53

31.99

33.26

