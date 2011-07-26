Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.82
-4.89
-4.8
-2.6
Net Worth
-9.57
-4.64
-4.55
-2.35
Minority Interest
Debt
35.85
36.04
36.54
35.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.14
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.18
31.54
31.99
33.26
Fixed Assets
17.81
20.18
22.65
26.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9
10.68
9.05
6.79
Inventories
8.41
9.89
7.26
6.66
Inventory Days
686.17
494.55
653.02
Sundry Debtors
1.12
1.6
1.16
1
Debtor Days
91.38
80
104.34
Other Current Assets
2
2.41
4.07
2.33
Sundry Creditors
-2.31
-3.06
-3.15
-2.93
Creditor Days
188.47
153.01
283.33
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.16
-0.29
-0.27
Cash
0.37
0.67
0.29
0.29
Total Assets
27.18
31.53
31.99
33.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.