Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-4.06
0.05
-2.19
Depreciation
-2.43
-2.79
-2.43
Tax paid
-0.86
-0.14
0
Working capital
-1.99
2.02
Other operating items
Operating
-9.35
-0.86
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.32
Free cash flow
-9.33
-0.54
Equity raised
-9.78
-9.59
Investing
0
0
Financing
46.91
37.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.79
27.43
