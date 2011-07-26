iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.67
(1.94%)
Jul 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-4.06

0.05

-2.19

Depreciation

-2.43

-2.79

-2.43

Tax paid

-0.86

-0.14

0

Working capital

-1.99

2.02

Other operating items

Operating

-9.35

-0.86

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.32

Free cash flow

-9.33

-0.54

Equity raised

-9.78

-9.59

Investing

0

0

Financing

46.91

37.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.79

27.43

