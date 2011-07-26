iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.67
(1.94%)
Jul 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

4.47

7.29

4.05

yoy growth (%)

-38.71

79.87

Raw materials

-4.36

-2.81

-1.64

As % of sales

97.62

38.57

40.42

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.4

-0.41

As % of sales

8.57

5.53

10.13

Other costs

-1.31

-1.24

-1.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.49

17.09

34.99

Operating profit

-1.59

2.83

0.58

OPM

-35.68

38.8

14.45

Depreciation

-2.43

-2.79

-2.43

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.19

-0.72

Other income

0.2

0.21

0.36

Profit before tax

-4.06

0.05

-2.19

Taxes

-0.86

-0.14

0

Tax rate

21.35

-278.73

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.92

-0.09

-2.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.92

-0.09

-2.19

yoy growth (%)

5,105.39

-95.69

NPM

-110.14

-1.29

-54.17

Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratan Glitter Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.