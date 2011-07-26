Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
4.47
7.29
4.05
yoy growth (%)
-38.71
79.87
Raw materials
-4.36
-2.81
-1.64
As % of sales
97.62
38.57
40.42
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.4
-0.41
As % of sales
8.57
5.53
10.13
Other costs
-1.31
-1.24
-1.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.49
17.09
34.99
Operating profit
-1.59
2.83
0.58
OPM
-35.68
38.8
14.45
Depreciation
-2.43
-2.79
-2.43
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.19
-0.72
Other income
0.2
0.21
0.36
Profit before tax
-4.06
0.05
-2.19
Taxes
-0.86
-0.14
0
Tax rate
21.35
-278.73
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.92
-0.09
-2.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.92
-0.09
-2.19
yoy growth (%)
5,105.39
-95.69
NPM
-110.14
-1.29
-54.17
