RCC Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.33
-2.22
-2.1
-1.98
Net Worth
3.27
3.38
3.5
3.62
Minority Interest
Debt
1.18
1.11
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.45
4.49
3.5
3.62
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.35
4.43
3.46
3.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.07
7.11
7.16
7.19
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.72
-2.68
-3.7
-3.57
Cash
0.1
0.06
0.03
0
Total Assets
4.45
4.49
3.49
3.62
