Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,507.85
|219.25
|2,66,556.94
|342.15
|0.04
|3,991.74
|125.1
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,162.6
|91
|2,60,602.33
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
312.6
|0
|32,981.05
|-8.97
|0
|2,985.99
|48.68
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
624.85
|0
|32,877.34
|0.24
|0
|547.88
|104.27
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
917.65
|81.45
|12,606.78
|30.51
|0
|440.61
|45.74
