iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RCC Cements Ltd Share Price

12.93
(2.95%)
Sep 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.93
  • Day's High12.93
  • 52 Wk High12.93
  • Prev. Close12.56
  • Day's Low12.93
  • 52 Wk Low 11.4
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RCC Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

12.93

Prev. Close

12.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.93

Day's Low

12.93

52 Week's High

12.93

52 Week's Low

11.4

Book Value

5.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RCC Cements Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

RCC Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

RCC Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.61%

Non-Promoter- 58.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RCC Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.33

-2.22

-2.1

-1.98

Net Worth

3.27

3.38

3.5

3.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.12

-0.11

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-7.1

0

Working capital

-0.13

-0.24

-0.12

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

2.71

10.86

11.09

59.65

EBIT growth

2.71

10.86

-4,353.18

-104.17

Net profit growth

3.48

-66.41

-21,438.98

-102.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

RCC Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,507.85

219.252,66,556.94342.150.043,991.74125.1

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,162.6

912,60,602.33710.37014,050.32319.81

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

312.6

032,981.05-8.9702,985.9948.68

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

624.85

032,877.340.240547.88104.27

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

917.65

81.4512,606.7830.510440.6145.74

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RCC Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Madhu Sharma

Independent Director

Santosh Pradhan

Managing Director

Sachin Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shimpy Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RCC Cements Ltd

Summary

RCC Cements was incorporated in Apr.91 as Rishabh Cement Company Pvt Ltd on 3 Apr.91. It was converted into a public limited company in Aug.95 and subsequently acquired its present name in Oct.95. The company is presently promoted by Rakesh Jain and Shabhnam Jain.The company set up plant in the Gurgaon district of Haryana to manufacture 50 tpd of ordinary portland cement as a small scale industrial (SSI) unit. Commercial production of 33 grade cement commenced in Jun.94. It started the manufacture of 43 grade cement in Oct.95. In 1995-96, it proposed to increase its capacity from 50 tpd to 200 tpd to manufacture ordinary portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, supersulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RCC Cements Ltd share price today?

The RCC Cements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of RCC Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RCC Cements Ltd is ₹7.24 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of RCC Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RCC Cements Ltd is 0 and 2.21 as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RCC Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RCC Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RCC Cements Ltd is ₹11.4 and ₹12.93 as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of RCC Cements Ltd?

RCC Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.63%, 3 Years at 7.84%, 1 Year at 7.75%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RCC Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RCC Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RCC Cements Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.