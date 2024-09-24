SectorRetail
Open₹12.93
Prev. Close₹12.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.93
Day's Low₹12.93
52 Week's High₹12.93
52 Week's Low₹11.4
Book Value₹5.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.33
-2.22
-2.1
-1.98
Net Worth
3.27
3.38
3.5
3.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.12
-0.11
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-7.1
0
Working capital
-0.13
-0.24
-0.12
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
2.71
10.86
11.09
59.65
EBIT growth
2.71
10.86
-4,353.18
-104.17
Net profit growth
3.48
-66.41
-21,438.98
-102.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,507.85
|219.25
|2,66,556.94
|342.15
|0.04
|3,991.74
|125.1
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,162.6
|91
|2,60,602.33
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
312.6
|0
|32,981.05
|-8.97
|0
|2,985.99
|48.68
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
624.85
|0
|32,877.34
|0.24
|0
|547.88
|104.27
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
917.65
|81.45
|12,606.78
|30.51
|0
|440.61
|45.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Madhu Sharma
Independent Director
Santosh Pradhan
Managing Director
Sachin Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shimpy Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RCC Cements Ltd
Summary
RCC Cements was incorporated in Apr.91 as Rishabh Cement Company Pvt Ltd on 3 Apr.91. It was converted into a public limited company in Aug.95 and subsequently acquired its present name in Oct.95. The company is presently promoted by Rakesh Jain and Shabhnam Jain.The company set up plant in the Gurgaon district of Haryana to manufacture 50 tpd of ordinary portland cement as a small scale industrial (SSI) unit. Commercial production of 33 grade cement commenced in Jun.94. It started the manufacture of 43 grade cement in Oct.95. In 1995-96, it proposed to increase its capacity from 50 tpd to 200 tpd to manufacture ordinary portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, supersulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.
Read More
The RCC Cements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RCC Cements Ltd is ₹7.24 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of RCC Cements Ltd is 0 and 2.21 as of 23 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RCC Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RCC Cements Ltd is ₹11.4 and ₹12.93 as of 23 Sep ‘24
RCC Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.63%, 3 Years at 7.84%, 1 Year at 7.75%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.