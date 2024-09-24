iifl-logo-icon 1
RCC Cements Ltd Company Summary

12.93
(2.95%)
Sep 23, 2024

RCC Cements Ltd Summary

RCC Cements was incorporated in Apr.91 as Rishabh Cement Company Pvt Ltd on 3 Apr.91. It was converted into a public limited company in Aug.95 and subsequently acquired its present name in Oct.95. The company is presently promoted by Rakesh Jain and Shabhnam Jain.The company set up plant in the Gurgaon district of Haryana to manufacture 50 tpd of ordinary portland cement as a small scale industrial (SSI) unit. Commercial production of 33 grade cement commenced in Jun.94. It started the manufacture of 43 grade cement in Oct.95. In 1995-96, it proposed to increase its capacity from 50 tpd to 200 tpd to manufacture ordinary portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, supersulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.

