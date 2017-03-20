RCL Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.45
-0.6
-0.31
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.28
-0.17
-0.08
Tax paid
0.02
0.04
0.02
-0.04
Working capital
-0.55
0
0.07
-0.35
Other operating items
Operating
-0.91
-0.69
-0.69
-0.8
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.39
0.12
0.29
Free cash flow
-0.85
-0.3
-0.57
-0.51
Equity raised
-4.81
-3.98
-2.81
-2.08
Investing
-0.35
0.11
-0.74
-0.5
Financing
2.08
2.76
2.24
3.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.94
-1.41
-1.88
0.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.