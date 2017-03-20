iifl-logo-icon 1
RCL Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.25
(-5.00%)
Mar 20, 2017|02:12:42 PM

RCL Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.45

-0.6

-0.31

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.28

-0.17

-0.08

Tax paid

0.02

0.04

0.02

-0.04

Working capital

-0.55

0

0.07

-0.35

Other operating items

Operating

-0.91

-0.69

-0.69

-0.8

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.39

0.12

0.29

Free cash flow

-0.85

-0.3

-0.57

-0.51

Equity raised

-4.81

-3.98

-2.81

-2.08

Investing

-0.35

0.11

-0.74

-0.5

Financing

2.08

2.76

2.24

3.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.94

-1.41

-1.88

0.16

