RCL Foods Ltd Share Price

14.25
(-5.00%)
Mar 20, 2017|02:12:42 PM

RCL Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

14.25

Prev. Close

15

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

14.25

Day's Low

14.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RCL Foods Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

RCL Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RCL Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:07 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.14%

Non-Promoter- 75.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RCL Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.55

4.55

4.55

4.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.54

-2.41

-1.99

-1.41

Net Worth

2.01

2.14

2.56

3.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1.09

1.28

1.25

1.06

yoy growth (%)

-14.98

2.68

17.79

18.21

Raw materials

-0.72

-0.72

-0.91

-0.38

As % of sales

66.01

56.07

73.48

36.34

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.12

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.45

-0.6

-0.31

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.28

-0.17

-0.08

Tax paid

0.02

0.04

0.02

-0.04

Working capital

-0.55

0

0.07

-0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.98

2.68

17.79

18.21

Op profit growth

-61.7

-48.73

232.12

-797.65

EBIT growth

-68.33

-37.31

779.11

-133.73

Net profit growth

-67.68

-29.24

59.96

1,399.9

No Record Found

RCL Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RCL Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Nitesh R Lodha

Independent Director

Kushal Jain

Director

Kushbu

Independent Director

G Vimal Chand Chordia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RCL Foods Ltd

Summary

RCL Foods Limited, formerly Passari Cellulose Limited, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as mouth fresheners, agro based processed food products, ready to eat foods and bakery products. Its products include namkeen, such as papdi, aloo bhujia, plain bhujia, palak sev, tomato sev, methi sev, lasun sev, laung sev, childrens bhel, makai chivda, spicy garlic chivda, panchratna mix, plain sev, khara boondi, masoor dal, channa dal, khatta meetha, gujrathi ganthiya, nylon sev; mouth fresheners, such as madras supari, gulmarg supari, sweet scented sounf, and chutneys and masalas, such as kopal plain chutney, kopla garlic chutney, rice podi, tea masala, milk masala. RCL Foods Limited was originally incorporated on November 02, 1992 in the State of Orissa in the name and style of Passari cellulose Private Limited and its name was changed to Passari cellulose Limited on December 20, 1994 which was subsequently changed to RCL Foods Limited on August 04, 2010. The Main objects of the company are that of carrying on manufacturing of Agro Based Food Products and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). The current line of business of the Company are production of FMCG products, Bakery Products like Khari, Cookies, Dry Chappati (Khakra), Namkeen, Variety of Mouth Fresheners, Dry Amla, Suparies, Mango candy, ready to eat foods.The equity shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Madras Stock Exchange.
