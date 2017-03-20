iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RCL Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.25
(-5.00%)
Mar 20, 2017|02:12:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RCL Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1.09

1.28

1.25

1.06

yoy growth (%)

-14.98

2.68

17.79

18.21

Raw materials

-0.72

-0.72

-0.91

-0.38

As % of sales

66.01

56.07

73.48

36.34

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.12

-0.03

As % of sales

7.35

6.31

10.19

3.18

Other costs

-0.42

-0.82

-0.86

-0.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.45

63.87

68.93

79.12

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.33

-0.65

-0.19

OPM

-11.82

-26.26

-52.6

-18.65

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.28

-0.17

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.1

-0.05

-0.25

Other income

0.25

0.27

0.27

0.21

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.45

-0.6

-0.31

Taxes

0.02

0.04

0.02

-0.04

Tax rate

-17.17

-8.95

-3.56

15.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

-0.41

-0.58

-0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

-0.41

-0.58

-0.36

yoy growth (%)

-67.68

-29.24

59.96

1,399.9

NPM

-12.28

-32.33

-46.92

-34.55

RCL Foods Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RCL Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.