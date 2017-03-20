Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.09
1.28
1.25
1.06
yoy growth (%)
-14.98
2.68
17.79
18.21
Raw materials
-0.72
-0.72
-0.91
-0.38
As % of sales
66.01
56.07
73.48
36.34
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.12
-0.03
As % of sales
7.35
6.31
10.19
3.18
Other costs
-0.42
-0.82
-0.86
-0.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.45
63.87
68.93
79.12
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.33
-0.65
-0.19
OPM
-11.82
-26.26
-52.6
-18.65
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.28
-0.17
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.1
-0.05
-0.25
Other income
0.25
0.27
0.27
0.21
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.45
-0.6
-0.31
Taxes
0.02
0.04
0.02
-0.04
Tax rate
-17.17
-8.95
-3.56
15.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
-0.41
-0.58
-0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.13
-0.41
-0.58
-0.36
yoy growth (%)
-67.68
-29.24
59.96
1,399.9
NPM
-12.28
-32.33
-46.92
-34.55
