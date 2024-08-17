RCL Foods Ltd Summary

RCL Foods Limited, formerly Passari Cellulose Limited, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as mouth fresheners, agro based processed food products, ready to eat foods and bakery products. Its products include namkeen, such as papdi, aloo bhujia, plain bhujia, palak sev, tomato sev, methi sev, lasun sev, laung sev, childrens bhel, makai chivda, spicy garlic chivda, panchratna mix, plain sev, khara boondi, masoor dal, channa dal, khatta meetha, gujrathi ganthiya, nylon sev; mouth fresheners, such as madras supari, gulmarg supari, sweet scented sounf, and chutneys and masalas, such as kopal plain chutney, kopla garlic chutney, rice podi, tea masala, milk masala. RCL Foods Limited was originally incorporated on November 02, 1992 in the State of Orissa in the name and style of Passari cellulose Private Limited and its name was changed to Passari cellulose Limited on December 20, 1994 which was subsequently changed to RCL Foods Limited on August 04, 2010. The Main objects of the company are that of carrying on manufacturing of Agro Based Food Products and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). The current line of business of the Company are production of FMCG products, Bakery Products like Khari, Cookies, Dry Chappati (Khakra), Namkeen, Variety of Mouth Fresheners, Dry Amla, Suparies, Mango candy, ready to eat foods.The equity shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Madras Stock Exchange.