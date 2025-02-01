Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
760.75
|384.07
|1,84,435.48
|-166.09
|0.67
|936.74
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,265
|61.4
|1,20,038.72
|564.7
|0.19
|3,485.3
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,362.35
|68.92
|70,160.7
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,845.7
|30.71
|65,901.09
|536.53
|0.22
|1,276.69
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,431.5
|375.48
|58,708.53
|131.7
|0.12
|710
|271.87
