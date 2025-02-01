iifl-logo-icon 1
RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd Peer Comparison

14.21
(4.95%)
Feb 1, 2025

RDB REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

760.75

384.071,84,435.48-166.090.67936.74113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,265

61.41,20,038.72564.70.193,485.3172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,362.35

68.9270,160.7206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,845.7

30.7165,901.09536.530.221,276.69377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,431.5

375.4858,708.53131.70.12710271.87

RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd: RELATED NEWS

