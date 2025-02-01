Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹14.21
Prev. Close₹13.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹14.21
Day's Low₹14.21
52 Week's High₹13.54
52 Week's Low₹12.9
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
760.75
|384.07
|1,84,435.48
|-166.09
|0.67
|936.74
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,265
|61.4
|1,20,038.72
|564.7
|0.19
|3,485.3
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,362.35
|68.92
|70,160.7
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,845.7
|30.71
|65,901.09
|536.53
|0.22
|1,276.69
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,431.5
|375.48
|58,708.53
|131.7
|0.12
|710
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
WTD & Additional Director
Neera Chakravarty
Director
Ravi Prakash Pincha
Whole Time Director
Pradeep Kumar Pugalia
Director
Kusum Devi Dugar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aman
Director
Sharad Kumar Bachhawat
Director
Abhay Bharat Kumar Doshi
Director
Ashok Kumar Jain
Director
Samprati Kamdar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd
Summary
The RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd is ₹24.56 Cr. as of 01 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd is 0 and 1.35 as of 01 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd is ₹12.9 and ₹13.54 as of 01 Feb ‘25
RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
