Real Growth Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.16
1.09
1.65
1.27
Depreciation
0
0
-0.07
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.21
-0.76
-0.54
Working capital
-14.79
18.93
4.38
-3.18
Other operating items
Operating
-13.82
19.8
5.19
-2.56
Capital expenditure
0
-0.04
0
-0.96
Free cash flow
-13.82
19.76
5.19
-3.52
Equity raised
26.1
-2.45
17.11
13.96
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
20.69
39.72
6.57
9.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.97
57.03
28.88
20.12
