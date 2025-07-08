Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
12.91
11.39
10.03
0
Reserves
0.17
1.3
8.66
8.67
Net Worth
17.08
16.69
22.69
12.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
198.95
284.03
245.42
153.96
yoy growth (%)
-29.95
15.73
59.4
-36.72
Raw materials
-191.91
-277.48
-239.88
-148.8
As % of sales
96.46
97.69
97.74
96.64
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.45
-0.25
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.16
1.09
1.65
1.27
Depreciation
0
0
-0.07
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.21
-0.76
-0.54
Working capital
-14.79
18.93
4.38
-3.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.95
15.73
59.4
-36.72
Op profit growth
2.56
24.06
4.33
-51.9
EBIT growth
2.47
50.43
5.35
-54.77
Net profit growth
10.71
-1.3
21.37
-58.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Goyal
Whole-time Director
Deepak Gupta
Non Executive Director
Himanshu Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sahil Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Sanjay KumarJha
Independent Director
Gazal Mittal
G-01 RG City Centre Plot No SU,
LSC B-Block Lawrence Road,
Delhi - 110034
Tel: 91-11-47770550
Website: -
Email: complianceofficer@realgrowth.co.in
2E/21 Alankit House,
Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541
Website: -
Email: -
