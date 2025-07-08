iifl-logo
Real Growth Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

No Records Found

Real Growth Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Real Growth Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:30 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.18%

Non-Promoter- 70.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Real Growth Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

12.91

11.39

10.03

0

Reserves

0.17

1.3

8.66

8.67

Net Worth

17.08

16.69

22.69

12.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

198.95

284.03

245.42

153.96

yoy growth (%)

-29.95

15.73

59.4

-36.72

Raw materials

-191.91

-277.48

-239.88

-148.8

As % of sales

96.46

97.69

97.74

96.64

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.45

-0.25

-0.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1.16

1.09

1.65

1.27

Depreciation

0

0

-0.07

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.21

-0.76

-0.54

Working capital

-14.79

18.93

4.38

-3.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.95

15.73

59.4

-36.72

Op profit growth

2.56

24.06

4.33

-51.9

EBIT growth

2.47

50.43

5.35

-54.77

Net profit growth

10.71

-1.3

21.37

-58.35

No Record Found

Real Growth Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Real Growth Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Goyal

Whole-time Director

Deepak Gupta

Non Executive Director

Himanshu Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sahil Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Sanjay KumarJha

Independent Director

Gazal Mittal

Registered Office

G-01 RG City Centre Plot No SU,

LSC B-Block Lawrence Road,

Delhi - 110034

Tel: 91-11-47770550

Website: -

Email: complianceofficer@realgrowth.co.in

Registrar Office

2E/21 Alankit House,

Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234/23541

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Real Growth Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Real Growth Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Real Growth Corporation Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Real Growth Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Real Growth Corporation Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Real Growth Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Real Growth Corporation Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Real Growth Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Real Growth Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Real Growth Corporation Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Real Growth Corporation Ltd?

Real Growth Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Real Growth Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Real Growth Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

