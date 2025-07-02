iifl-logo
Real Growth Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024
09/07/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jul 202524 Jun 2025
Real Growth Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, commenced at 03:30 p.m. inter alia, 1. Approved the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting along with Boards Report for the Financial Year ended 2024-25. 2. Decided that the Thirtieth (30th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 2nd day of August, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. at Hotel Park Inn by Raddison, Plot No.6A, IP Extension, Patparganj, New Delhi, 110092. Re-appointment of Mr. Himanshu Garg, as Director at the ensuring 30th AGM to held on 02.08.2025, who is liable to retire by rotation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2025) Appointment of M/s. SRPK & Co., Chartarerd Accountant firm as a Internal Auditor in placde or exiting Internal Auditor Mr. Chandan Kumar for the Financial Year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2025)
Board Meeting26 May 202519 May 2025
Real Growth Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 26th May 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results prepared as per IND-AS for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. Outcome of BM to held on Monday 26.05.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025)
Board Meeting8 Mar 20258 Mar 2025
Intimation of resignation of Mr. Arvind Garg (DIN: 09840788) Non-Executive Independent Director.
Board Meeting22 Jan 202514 Jan 2025
Real Growth Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, January 22, 2025, commenced at 02:00 p.m. inter alia, have: a) Approved the UFR for the quarter and nine months ended December, 31 2024, b) Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to members of the Company for Appointment of Mr. Sagar Agarwal (DIN: 10746605) as an Additional Directors (Non-Executive-Independent) of the Company. c) Appointment of Mr. Sachin Kuamr Srivastav, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer for the conducting the Postal Ballot (e-voting & Postal ballot process); Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. Appointment of M/s. NSP & Associates , PCS as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Real Growth Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results prepared as per IND-AS for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Real Growth Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday August 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. This notice of the Board Meeting will be available on the Companys website at: www.realgrowth.co.in. With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Friday, August 30, 2024, commenced at 03:00 p.m. inter alia, have: 1. Approved the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting along with Boards Report for the Financial Year ended 2023-24. 2. Decided that the Twenty Ninth (29th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at. Hotel Park Inn, Raddison, Plot No.6a, IP Extension, Patparganj, New Delhi, 110092. The meeting was concluded at 03:45 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Real Growth Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results prepared as per IND-AS for the quarter ended June 30 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. In continuation of our letter dated June 29 2024 and pursuant to the Companys revised Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company has already been closed from July 01 2024 till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on Wednesday August 14 2024. With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024, commenced at 11:30 A.M. inter alia, have: 1. Approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) based on INDAS for the quarter ended June 30 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee, along with the Auditors unqualified Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (Annexure A). 2. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Sahil Agarwal, (ACS: 36817), as the Company Secretary under the category of Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) pursuant to Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and the Compliance officer under Regulation 6 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (lodr) Regulations, 2015. The meeting was concluded at 05.00 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

