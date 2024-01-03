Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
198.95
284.03
245.42
153.96
yoy growth (%)
-29.95
15.73
59.4
-36.72
Raw materials
-191.91
-277.48
-239.88
-148.8
As % of sales
96.46
97.69
97.74
96.64
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.45
-0.25
-0.35
As % of sales
0.24
0.15
0.1
0.22
Other costs
-0.63
-0.31
-0.63
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.31
0.11
0.25
0.22
Operating profit
5.92
5.77
4.65
4.46
OPM
2.97
2.03
1.89
2.89
Depreciation
0
0
-0.07
-0.11
Interest expense
-6.13
-6.02
-3.07
-3.21
Other income
1.38
1.35
0.15
0.14
Profit before tax
1.16
1.09
1.65
1.27
Taxes
-0.19
-0.21
-0.76
-0.54
Tax rate
-16.31
-19.77
-46.22
-42.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.97
0.88
0.89
0.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.97
0.88
0.89
0.73
yoy growth (%)
10.71
-1.3
21.37
-58.35
NPM
0.48
0.3
0.36
0.47
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.