With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Friday, August 30, 2024, commenced at 03:00 p.m. inter alia, have: 1. Approved the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting along with Boards Report for the Financial Year ended 2023-24. 2. Decided that the Twenty Ninth (29th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at. Hotel Park Inn, Raddison, Plot No.6a, IP Extension, Patparganj, New Delhi, 110092. The meeting was concluded at 03:45 P.M. Proceeding of 29th AGM of RGCL (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 29th Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)