|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Friday, August 30, 2024, commenced at 03:00 p.m. inter alia, have: 1. Approved the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting along with Boards Report for the Financial Year ended 2023-24. 2. Decided that the Twenty Ninth (29th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at. Hotel Park Inn, Raddison, Plot No.6a, IP Extension, Patparganj, New Delhi, 110092. The meeting was concluded at 03:45 P.M. Proceeding of 29th AGM of RGCL (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 29th Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.