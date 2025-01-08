Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
0.52
0.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.88
9.87
6.72
2.56
Net Worth
15.11
14.1
7.24
3.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.28
0
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.11
15.38
7.24
3.54
Fixed Assets
0.09
1.2
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.37
3.37
3.37
3.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
11.24
9.24
3.85
-0.44
Inventories
0
0
1.89
0.79
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.34
3.22
1.74
1.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.97
8.9
10.77
2.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.08
-1.48
-0.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.89
-2.8
-9.07
-4.23
Cash
0.38
1.55
0.01
0.6
Total Assets
15.12
15.38
7.23
3.53
