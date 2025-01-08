iifl-logo-icon 1
Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd Balance Sheet

48
(-1.30%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

0.52

0.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.88

9.87

6.72

2.56

Net Worth

15.11

14.1

7.24

3.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.28

0

0.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.11

15.38

7.24

3.54

Fixed Assets

0.09

1.2

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.37

3.37

3.37

3.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.02

0

0

Networking Capital

11.24

9.24

3.85

-0.44

Inventories

0

0

1.89

0.79

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.34

3.22

1.74

1.49

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.97

8.9

10.77

2.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.08

-1.48

-0.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.89

-2.8

-9.07

-4.23

Cash

0.38

1.55

0.01

0.6

Total Assets

15.12

15.38

7.23

3.53

