Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹44.7
Prev. Close₹48.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.08
Day's High₹45.01
Day's Low₹44.7
52 Week's High₹66.75
52 Week's Low₹40
Book Value₹35.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.03
P/E19.31
EPS2.51
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
0.52
0.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.88
9.87
6.72
2.56
Net Worth
15.11
14.1
7.24
3.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
29.27
165.28
116.74
18.4
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.27
165.28
116.74
18.4
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.03
1.31
0.57
0.02
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahendra Ahuja
Executive Director
Roma Ahuja
Non Executive Director
Vijay Kumar Khilnani
Independent Director
Mukesh Chandwani
Independent Director
Manish Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd
Summary
Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd was originally incorporated on December 18, 2008 as a Private Limited Company in the name of M R Agriculture Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 with Registrar of Companies. Further, pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on June 15, 2020, name of the Company changed to Reetech International Cargo and Courier Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed to Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited on April 12, 2022. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading of minerals, mainly trading of coal. The Company started its operations in year 2009-10 by the joint efforts of Mr. Mahendra Ahuja and Ms. Roma Ahuja. Initially, they were engaged in the business of agriculture goods such as Rice Milling, Rice Sorting, Dal Milling, Dal Processing and Agriculture Products. The business of trading of Agriculture goods had been operated by themselves (Company). In year 2020, promoters commenced business of trading and supply of coal and within a short span of time, Reetech has emerged as one of the recognized suppliers of coal in the state of Chhattisgarh. The diversified product portfolio comprises coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australian and India, among other origins. It supply products to the customers in various sect
Read More
The Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd is ₹19.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd is 19.31 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd is ₹40 and ₹66.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -16.61%, 1 Year at 13.14%, 6 Month at 5.05%, 3 Month at 1.00% and 1 Month at 6.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.