Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd Share Price

45.01
(-7.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.7
  • Day's High45.01
  • 52 Wk High66.75
  • Prev. Close48.48
  • Day's Low44.7
  • 52 Wk Low 40
  • Turnover (lac)1.08
  • P/E19.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.75
  • EPS2.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.03
  • Div. Yield0
Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd KEY RATIOS

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.62%

Non-Promoter- 26.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

0.52

0.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.88

9.87

6.72

2.56

Net Worth

15.11

14.1

7.24

3.08

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

29.27

165.28

116.74

18.4

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.27

165.28

116.74

18.4

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.03

1.31

0.57

0.02

0.19

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahendra Ahuja

Executive Director

Roma Ahuja

Non Executive Director

Vijay Kumar Khilnani

Independent Director

Mukesh Chandwani

Independent Director

Manish Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd

Summary

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd was originally incorporated on December 18, 2008 as a Private Limited Company in the name of M R Agriculture Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 with Registrar of Companies. Further, pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on June 15, 2020, name of the Company changed to Reetech International Cargo and Courier Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed to Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited on April 12, 2022. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading of minerals, mainly trading of coal. The Company started its operations in year 2009-10 by the joint efforts of Mr. Mahendra Ahuja and Ms. Roma Ahuja. Initially, they were engaged in the business of agriculture goods such as Rice Milling, Rice Sorting, Dal Milling, Dal Processing and Agriculture Products. The business of trading of Agriculture goods had been operated by themselves (Company). In year 2020, promoters commenced business of trading and supply of coal and within a short span of time, Reetech has emerged as one of the recognized suppliers of coal in the state of Chhattisgarh. The diversified product portfolio comprises coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australian and India, among other origins. It supply products to the customers in various sect
Company FAQs

What is the Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd share price today?

The Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd is ₹19.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd is 19.31 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd is ₹40 and ₹66.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd?

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -16.61%, 1 Year at 13.14%, 6 Month at 5.05%, 3 Month at 1.00% and 1 Month at 6.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

