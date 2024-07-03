Summary

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd was originally incorporated on December 18, 2008 as a Private Limited Company in the name of M R Agriculture Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 with Registrar of Companies. Further, pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on June 15, 2020, name of the Company changed to Reetech International Cargo and Courier Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed to Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited on April 12, 2022. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading of minerals, mainly trading of coal. The Company started its operations in year 2009-10 by the joint efforts of Mr. Mahendra Ahuja and Ms. Roma Ahuja. Initially, they were engaged in the business of agriculture goods such as Rice Milling, Rice Sorting, Dal Milling, Dal Processing and Agriculture Products. The business of trading of Agriculture goods had been operated by themselves (Company). In year 2020, promoters commenced business of trading and supply of coal and within a short span of time, Reetech has emerged as one of the recognized suppliers of coal in the state of Chhattisgarh. The diversified product portfolio comprises coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australian and India, among other origins. It supply products to the customers in various sect

