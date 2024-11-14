|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Reetech International Cargo And Courier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half year ended on September 30 2024 & Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended on September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Approved Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report for the half year ended on September 30th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today dated day, August 29, 2024, inter alia have considered and approved the following matters:1.The Board Report for the financial year ended as on March 31st, 2024. 2.The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended as on March 31st, 2024.3.The appointment of M/s Nitin Agrawal & Co. practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for conducting physical ballot voting in 16th Annual General Meeting of the company.4.Convening of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company and notice thereof.5. The limit under section 185 of companies Act, 2013.6Termination of Joint development Agreement.7Execution of Investment Agreement.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Reetech International Cargo And Courier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on FRIDAY MAY 24 2024 at 04:00 p.m. (evening) at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following matters: In continuation to our board meeting intimation letter dated May 16th, 2024 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, we wish you to inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today approve the audited financials result for the half year & year ended as on 31.03.32024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) pursuant to regulation 30, of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, schedule III, Part A- para A(7) , we hereby inform you that Board of directors have approved re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|Reetech International Cargo And Courier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on WEDNESDAY February 21 2024 at 02:00 p.m. (afternoon) at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following matters: To consider and approve Joint Development Agreement. In continuation To our letter dated February 13%, 2024 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today ie., February 21, 2024, inter alia and has approved the following matters: 1. Approved Joint Development Agreement with A.I.M Infrastructure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)
