Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd Summary

Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd was originally incorporated on December 18, 2008 as a Private Limited Company in the name of M R Agriculture Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 with Registrar of Companies. Further, pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on June 15, 2020, name of the Company changed to Reetech International Cargo and Courier Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed to Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited on April 12, 2022. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading of minerals, mainly trading of coal. The Company started its operations in year 2009-10 by the joint efforts of Mr. Mahendra Ahuja and Ms. Roma Ahuja. Initially, they were engaged in the business of agriculture goods such as Rice Milling, Rice Sorting, Dal Milling, Dal Processing and Agriculture Products. The business of trading of Agriculture goods had been operated by themselves (Company). In year 2020, promoters commenced business of trading and supply of coal and within a short span of time, Reetech has emerged as one of the recognized suppliers of coal in the state of Chhattisgarh. The diversified product portfolio comprises coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australian and India, among other origins. It supply products to the customers in various sectors i.e., Power, Steel, Rolling and other industries. An effective handling and transportation of the orders is facilitated through Road transportation and Railway. Presently, the Company is one of the recognised traders of Coal and perform its operations from Gangavaram and other ports.As far as products are concerned, the Company is currently importing the entire spectrum of South African coal that comprises 6000 NAR, 5500 NAR & 4800 NAR, which is transported in multifarious vessels such as Supramax, Panamax, Babycape & Capesize vessels. It is then stored in various locations including Gangavaram Port, Vizag Port. It imports the entire spectrum of Indonesian coal grades, extending from Low Calorific Value and Medium Calorific Value to High Calorific Value. It procure Indian coal through e-auctions conducted by various subsidiaries of Coal India Limited like WCL, ECL, SECL, CCL, MCL, NCL and SCCL. The coal is procured with quality and quantity requirements of customers. Besides, the Company import US coal on Kandla port of GCV higher than 7000.