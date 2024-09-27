This is to inform you that the 16th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday 27th, September, 2024. at 01:30 Pm. Proceeding of 16th Annual General Meeting was held on today .the following business were transacted and approve with requisite majority (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Voting Result of 16th Annual General Meeting held on 27.09.2024.And Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)